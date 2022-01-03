MKO Abiola Challenger In 1993 Election,, Bashir Tofa, Is Dead

Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, the Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), has passed on.

Tofa was MKO Abiola’s major challenger in the controversial June 12, 1993, presidential election, annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida.

According to family sources, he died in the early hours of Monday after an illness.

Confirming his death, one of the deceased’s relations, Alhaji Muhammad, said “Alhaji Bashir tofa died after being admitted in hospital for sometime.”

