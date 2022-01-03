How Teni was almost kidnapped while performing on stage in Rivers

By
Information Nigeria
-

Teniola Apata, born 23 December better known as Teni is currently the talk of social media.

A video shared online has captured moment singer Teni was almost kidnapped while performing on stage in Buguma, Rivers state. Though others are saying it was just a fight.

An eyewitness said the incident resulted in a stampede at the event center. It was also disclosed that the kidnap attempt was stopped by Teni’s bouncers who started shooting sporadically.

