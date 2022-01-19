Money Rains As Brand Influencer, Ama Reginald Shuts Down Lagos On Her 22nd Birthday Party (Video)

Ama Reginald

Popular brand influencer, Ama Reginald has shut down Lagos on her 22nd birthday.

The birthday party was attended by celebrities like Davido, Denrele and others.

Money rained as millions was sprayed on the lady.

Nigerian skit maker better known as Josh2funny, has shared his battle with an undisclosed ailment

Josh2Funny opened up about his struggles

after successfully undergoing surgery to treat a health issue that has caused him pain for 11 years.

The Instagram content creator shared a video of himself in the hospital before and after surgery.

His wife, Bina, was by his side as he recovered from surgery.

He thanked God, friends, and the medical personnel who treated him.

He wrote

“This is my testimony. I’ve been suffering this pain for 11 years helplessly. Long story short, thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery,” he wrote.

“God bless all the doctors that did their best and my family that stood beside me especially @binataste for the confidence and encouragement.”