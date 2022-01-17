‘My Husband Has Never Been Intimidated By Anything About Me’ – Actress Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham has written a special message for her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi amid the multiple birthday presents for him.

Toyin who shared a sweet picture of her husband dressed in a red suit, said her husband has never been scared by anything about her and has accepted her completely.

READ ALSO: Toyin Abraham Reacts As Yomi Fabiyi Shades Her Husband, Claims She Is Controlling Him

Advertisement

She claims that nothing her husband has asked her to do has turned out to be a mistake, and that many people have witnessed it.

The actress claims that her spouse provides her with so much serenity, that they both enjoy one other’s presence, and that he has never sought to modify her or clip her wings.

See post below: