My husband is entitled to more than one wife – Mercy Aigbe fires back at those accusing her of ‘snatching another woman’s husband’

Actress Mercy Aigbe has fired back at those accusing her of ‘snatching another woman’s husband’.

TVC talk show host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown disclosed on Thursday January 27, that Aigbe told her that her popular Yoruba filmmaker husband, Adeoti Kazim is a Muslim and is entitled to more than one wife.

While this is Aigbe’s third shot at marriage, it is Mr Kazim’s second marriage. Kazim is also a father-of-four. His first wife, Funsho, lives in Minnesota, U.S. and is a notable fashion designer.

The actress made the recent claim just after saying that her ex-husband Lanre Gentry and current husband, Kazim Adeoti were never friends.

Afolabi-Brown said;

“I spoke to her (Mercy) last night, she called me to correct an impression and that it is wrong for us to say, ‘how can she go and marry her ex-husband’s best friend.’ She said they were never friends.

“They only attended an event where her present husband, a marketer in the industry, invited her to his birthday party, which she had attended in her ex-husband’s company.

“She told me that the man is a Muslim, he’s entitled to more than one wife, so yes, he has issues with the first wife, and he is now married to her as the second wife and as a second wife, doesn’t she deserve to be happy? ”

The TVC host also revealed that Aigbe told her that people sent her derogatory messages on Instagram, and this has been depressing to her and her children.

