My Husband, Kazim Adeoti Is A Muslim And Entitled To More Than One Wife – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has cleared the air about her marriage to husband, Kazim Adeoti following the backlash she has been receiving online.

She revealed that her husband is a Muslim and entitled to marry more than one wife.

The 44-year-old made this known in a message sent to TVC presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown during her talk show Your View published on Thursday.

According to Morayo, Mercy sent the message to her on Wednesday night to clear the air on her marriage to Kazim Adeoti, a movie producer.

Morayo said: “Mercy Aigbe had called me because she felt that we were misleading the direction of our conversation. According to her, her current husband which she recently got married to and her ex were never friends.

“And secondly she told me that ‘Morayo the man is a Muslim he is entitled to more than one wife. Yes he had issues with the first wife so he is not marrying her as a second wife’. And she has accepted to be a second wife. Doesn’t she deserve to be happy?”

“She was really upset that people were going to her DM threatening her kids and this has nothing to do with her children.”

Mercy Aigbe set tongues wagging on Sunday after revealing Kazim as her husband. She also poured encomiums on him to celebrate his birthday on Monday.

Reacting to the post, her ex-husband Lanre Gentry posted a throwback photo of himself, Mercy, Kazim and his wife Funsho saying that the truth was finally out.



“At least I thank God the truth is out, this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment,” he wrote.

Mercy left her marriage to Gentry in 2017 on allegations of domestic violence and infidelity.

The estranged couple have a son together.