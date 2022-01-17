My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual – Suspected Yahoo boy confesses

A 32-year-old suspected yahoo boy identified as Afeez Olalere has confessed to killing his younger brother for money ritual after being arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect who was arrested during a stop-and-search operation along Itamaga, Ikorodu Road, in Lagos, alleged that his mother encouraged him to kill his younger brother after a herbalist she took him to told them that he has to “sacrifice one life and that person must be a sibling to him”.

Olalere said;

“My mother took me to an herbalist who told me if I want to be successful in the yahoo business, I will have to sacrifice one life and that person must be a sibling to me.”

He further revealed that they gave his 21-year-old brother a poison, and he died after 20 minutes of drinking it. Olalere said they harvested the required body parts, while the remains was wrapped and taken to a mortuary.

The suspected yahoo boy added;

“The things he would need to prepare a concoction with are his thumbs, his hair, fingers and a passport photograph.

“So, we went back home and thought about it, then my mother suggested that we use my younger brother since he is just 21 years old.

“She also brought the poison which we gave him to eat. He died within 20minutes after consuming the food. I was the one who cut out the body parts needed. We then wrapped his dead body and headed to the mortuary.”

