My Name Is Not Associated With Anything Bad Or Evil: Obi Cubana

Obi Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, a popular socialite and celebrity club owner, has stated that no one can tarnish his name or anything he has “worked so hard to build”.

The Anambra native also criticized the fact that his name was being used for a variety of “bad” purposes on social media.

On Friday night, just before Mark Zuckerberg’s social media network approved his page, Obi revealed this on a Facebook Live.

According to Cubana: “This is my only verified Facebook page. A lot of guys are using my name: Obi Cubana, Obi Iyiegbu to do a lot of bad things on Facebook.

The name Obi Cubana is not associated with anything bad or evil. Please disregard, block, report”.

“For me to come up to do this, you guys should know that it is really getting at me. Thank God that Facebook has verified me right now so we can interact more here.”

“You can’t destroy what we’ve worked so hard to build over the years,” he added.