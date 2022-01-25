“My son is my son 100%” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, confirms paternity of their son, Olajuwon

Lanre Gentry, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has confirmed the paternity of his son, Olajuwon Gentry.

Shortly after Mercy revealed her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, on social media, there have been comments made by some Nigerians that Adeoti and Olajuwon, have a strong resemblance. This occurred after a throwback photo of Mercy and Lanre with Kazim and his wife surfaced online.

A Twitter user @emmaikumeh, wrote;

“The resemblance between Mercy Aigbe’s son and her new husband is striking. She cannot even deny it. I hope her ex-husband does a paternity test. Things are happening. Every day, we see stories that reinforce the need to do DNA as a father. The street is military.”

Reacting to the rumors, Lanre confirmed the paternity of Olajuwon via his Instagram page. He wrote ;

“What is life? I thank everyone for your comments and advice about my lovely son, Olajuwon Gentry. My son is my son 100%. I love him so much. There is nothing in this world that can separate me from my children.”

