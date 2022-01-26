My tummy grew to the point where I couldn’t see my private part – Actress Kisa Gbekle speaks on her GHS60K (N3.8million) plastic surgery

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Kisa Gbekle has explained why she underwent a GHS60K (N3.8m) plastic surgery.

Gbekle who now walks around with a flat tummy and voluptuous backside, said in the interview with Graphic Showbiz that her tummy grew so big that she could no longer see her private part.

The actress stated that this was embarrassing and frustrating to her daily life and surgery was her last resort.

Gbekle said;

“Everyone knows Kisa has a ‘banging body,’ but I couldn’t keep up during the COVID era. My tummy grew too big, which was frustrating. Everyone knows I love to work out, but I wasn’t feeling it this time. My tummy grew to the point where I couldn’t see my privates. I had to lift my tummy, which was embarrassing, so I decided on surgery.”