My wife demands N5,000 before I have sex with her – Married man laments

A married man has lamented about his wife demanding the sum of N5,000 from him whenever he wants to fulfil his marital obligation.

Sharing his story to Blessing Okoro, he revealed that his wife takes away his chain and other personal belongings if he fails to pay.

In his words:

“I have a problem. My wife say I must be paying her except she won’t open her legs for me. It started like a joke till it got so serious. I pay her N5k everytime I want to touch her.

If I don’t have money, she will take my personal belongings like watch or chain. It is getting out of hand. I have not touched her for 4 weeks now and she is not remorseful. Told her parents but they said it is marriage and private.

I am getting frustrated. I provide and do everything for her. She is not working too. I am tired and I might divorce her”