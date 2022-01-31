Kogi State University awards N2000 cash prizes to first-class graduates

Social media is going agog following the N2000 cash prizes awarded by Kogi State University to its first-class graduates.
A source who witnessed the presentation of the awards, said:
“This was at a recent convocation at Kogi State University. N2000 was given to all first-class graduating students and N5000 to the overall best graduands.”
According to SaharaReporters, one of the first-class graduates of the institution frowned at the award as he shared with them a boldly written N2000 cheque.
Reacting, @Yusuf Ismail said, “Oh my people! Na who do us like this 🙄. Someone who does nothing in bbn can be rewarded with over a 100m in less than 3 months but those who strive to study got 2k in 4 years.”
@Ndor Tony: “Chai!..If it was BBNaija it would have been awarded car, money and employment if possible. Nigeria is growing into destruction of better interest about good things.”
Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria