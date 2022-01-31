Kogi State University awards N2000 cash prizes to first-class graduates

Social media is going agog following the N2000 cash prizes awarded by Kogi State University to its first-class graduates.

A source who witnessed the presentation of the awards, said:

“This was at a recent convocation at Kogi State University. N2000 was given to all first-class graduating students and N5000 to the overall best graduands.”

According to SaharaReporters, one of the first-class graduates of the institution frowned at the award as he shared with them a boldly written N2000 cheque.

Reacting, @Yusuf Ismail said, “Oh my people! Na who do us like this 🙄. Someone who does nothing in bbn can be rewarded with over a 100m in less than 3 months but those who strive to study got 2k in 4 years.”

@Ndor Tony: “Chai!..If it was BBNaija it would have been awarded car, money and employment if possible. Nigeria is growing into destruction of better interest about good things.”