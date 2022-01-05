Na So Dem Use Legwork Steal My Heart: Tobi Bakre Reveals How He Met His Wife

Tobi Bakre has revealed how his wife, Anu, stole his heart, as the reality star spoke about their unique relationship.

Tobi and Anu got married in August 2021 and welcomed their son in December.

According to him, her unique display of the ‘legwork’ dance caught his attention.

The Big Brother Naija 2018 contestant shared a lovely video of Anu dancing with him at an event in February 2020 and wrote

When asked how I met my wife, na this video I go Kuku play. Na so them use leg work steal my heart away”

Watch video below: