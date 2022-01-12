NDLEA explains why Instagram comedian De General was arrested, releases his mugshot and that of others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has explained why it arrested an Instagram comedian Sunday Martins popularly known as DGeneral.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi disclsoed that the comedian was arrested over drug-related issues in the early hours of Wednesday January 12.

Babafemi said the narcotics officers who acted on credible intelligence, stormed a drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos state, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa.

It was also alleged that during the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits. A trail allegedly showed they ran into the residence of the comedian.

The agency further claimed that the “video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house.” It was also alleged that he admitted to ownership of drugs recovered from his house.

The statement read;

