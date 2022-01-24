Ndudi Elumelu: Unlike APC, PDP Does Not Promise What It Can’t Deliver

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has urged voters not to compare the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) (APC).

Elumelu stated that the main opposition party does not make promises it cannot keep ahead of the 2023 elections.

Elumelu made the remarks while speaking at a PDP rally in Asaba, Delta state, on Saturday.

He claimed that the APC administration has re-entered the country into foreign debt, undermining the PDP’s accomplishments.

Advertisement

Also Read: Ekiti 2022: Ojudu Tasks Buni On Credible, Violence-Free APC Primaries

“We are not like APC that make promises that they will not fulfill. The APC promised one naira to one dollar, but today a dollar is more than N500,” he said.

“The APC promised better healthcare and social safety nets; they promised better education, promised scholarship, good roads and so on but they never fulfilled their promises.

“PDP cleared our national debt but today the APC is busy accumulating debts for Nigerians.”

Elumelu added that the APC does not serve the interest of the people and therefore encouraged Nigerians to support PDP in 2023 to “rescue the nation”.