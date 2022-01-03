Nengi Stuns In New Birthday Photos

Big Brother Naija lockdown contestant Nengi Hampson has proven time and time again that she is a beautiful fashion beauty who knows how to slay with ease.

The fact that she’s dressed to the nines in her gorgeous ensemble proves that the reality TV personality and actress isn’t here to have fun.

She’s now shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she appears to be the queen that she is. The princess was dressed in a gold gown fit for a queen, and she ate the entire outfit.

Nengi personified beauty and sophistication, and yes, she ate without leaving any crumbs.

See Pictures Below: