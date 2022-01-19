Never Loose Weight To Keep A Man – Lepacious Bose Advises Fat Girls

Bimbo Ogunboye a.k.a Lepacious Bose, a Nigerian comedienne, actress, and entertainer, has given advice to chubby women who are allegedly thinking about losing weight because of a man.

The comedienne, who was once classified as a “fat lady,” wrote a lengthy letter to women, advising them not to lose weight for the sake of a man, but rather for their own health.

She was, however, reacting to a romantic video of a self-assured large woman dancing with her man.

Lepacious Bose gave the following reasons to support her position: “This post is not about whether she needs to lose weight or not, that is entirely her choice not yours or mine. So I will appreciate if you keep that counsel to yourself!