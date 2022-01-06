“Newest Member Of The Family,” Says Burna Boy As He Buys Lamborghini

Burna Boy, a Grammy Award-winning singer, has purchased a brand new supercar, a 2022 Lamborghini Novitec edition valued at over N250 million.

The musician, who has recently been embroiled in a series of public spats with Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale, came to Instagram to show off his new garage addition.

The artiste gives himself compliments of the season while reminding himself that he doesn’t need anyone else but himself as he shares photographs of the new 2022 Lamborghini Novitec version.

See pictures below: