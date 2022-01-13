Niger Delta Resources Don’t Belong To Nigeria, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has countered former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying the oil in the Niger Delta does not belong to Nigeria.

He backed the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, who had engaged in a war of words with Obasanjo over the latter’s declaration that the resources in the Niger Delta belonged to Nigeria.

He stated this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adebanjo described Obasanjo’s comment as provocative.

The Afenifere leader recalled that there was peaceful co-existence among ethnic groups in Nigeria until 1966 when the military took over the government and “abrogated the constitution agreed to by our founding fathers and set up the present 1999 Constitution.”

He appealed to Obasanjo to join hands with the other patriots to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari restructure the country.