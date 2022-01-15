Niger Governor: It’s Time To Declare Full-Scale War Against Bandits

Since bandits have been designated as terrorists, Niger’s governor, Abubakar Bello, believes it is time to wage a “full-fledged war” against them.

According to Mary Noel-Berje, the governor’s chief press secretary, Bello mentioned this on Friday.

The governor was reacting to a recent attack on the settlements of Nakudna and Wurukuci in Niger state’s Shiroro LGA, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 30 people.

While condemning the attacks, Bello voiced concern over farmers’ inability to harvest their crops, saying the scenario could lead to food shortages in the state.

He committed to taking additional steps to safeguard the safety of residents in the area.

He vowed that the government and security agencies will intensify efforts to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended.

“We are worried by the nefarious activities of these terrorists. Desperation has been noticed amongst them as a result of the onslaught of security agents which has made them target unsuspecting rural inhabitants,” he said.

“It is now time that full-fledged war should be declared on these unscrupulous elements since they have been proscribed as terrorists.

“We cannot just allow these people to continue with this massacre.”