Nigeria Owes A Great Debt To Ernest Shonekan, The Peacemaker – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences over the death of Ernest Shonekan, the Nigerian politician who led the Interim National Government, and stated that Nigeria owes him a great debt.

Shonekan, the Nigerian government’s interim leader from August 26, 1993, to November 17, 1993, died on Tuesday in a Lagos hospital.

In a statement, President Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he was deeply saddened by the news.

He extended condolences to Shonekan’s wife, Margaret as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

“President Buhari believes that Nigeria owes a great debt to Chief Shonekan, the peacemaker, who even at the twilight of his life never stopped believing and working for a prosperous and democratic country.

“The President notes that Chief Shonekan demonstrated to all that the love for country and commitment to her development, peace, and unity transcend the trappings of office and the transient nature of political power,” the statement read partly.