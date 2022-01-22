Nigeria To Play Ghana For A Place In 2022 World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Ghana, their West African arch-rivals, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The draw which was held in Douala, Cameroon will see Egypt square up against Senegal for a place in Qatar.

Cameroon, the host country of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will face Algeria to qualify for the tournament.

DR Congo will have Morocco to contend with, while Mali will play Tunisia.

The matches will be played between March 24 and 29, 2022 with exact dates and kick-off times to be confirmed after CAF liaises with the involved football associations.

The five winners will represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar.