Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu – Fr Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka has warned the Nigerian government and the DSS that Nigeria will collapse if two things happen.

He said if anything happens to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu while in DSS custody, Nigeria will collapse.

He said Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation for Biafra is as a result of bad governance.

He added that those in power should be the ones in custody because of bad leadership.

He also said that Nigeira will collapse if a northerner is made the next president of the country.

Speaking during a sermon at the adoration ground in Enugu State, Mbaka said: “The issue of after Buhari, the North should lead again, President Buhari should better plan well and hand over to the South, but if the north wants to take over, this country will collapse.

“There may be no Nigeria again if the President, because of whatever, tries to hand over power back to the north. After Buhari, the Northerners should forget about leadership in this coming political era.

“If they try to make a northerner next President, disaster will happen, going forward will be impossible, going back will be a dream. Anyhow they want to do the political maneuvering, they should make sure that justice prevails.”

He added: “The spirit of the Lord has asked me to say this because they have what it takes to plant a northerner. Buhari should remember that Nigerians trusted him when he came in and he should remember that one day, he is leaving that place.”

