Nigerian nurse & his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged

A Nigerian nurse, Kareem Oluwagbemiga Bright and his fiancée, have died in a motor accident few weeks after they got engaged.

According to Nurses on Air, the car crash occurred along the Jos-Abuja road on Monday, January 17.

Late Kareem was until his death, an intern nurse at Federal Medical Center, Yola Adamawa State.

The couple got engaged in the presence of their friends and family members on December 6, 2021.

“It’s so sad to hear the passing of a dear colleague, Nurse Kareem Oluwagbemiga, admin of @nursingcouncillecture and his fiancee. They both died after being a victim of an accident on Jos-Abuja road. This is a great loss to the nursing community. May the Lord console their family and the whole nursing community.” Nurses on Air wrote via Facebook.