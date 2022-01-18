Nigerian Singer, Faze Loses Mum

Nigerian singer, Faze has lost his mother eleven months after his twin sister passed away.

The ‘Originality’ singer made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday.

With a heavy heart, he wrote: “I don’t know how to express what’s in my heart. My heart is heavy. My Mum passed on last Wednesday, January 12th. This, after my twin sister left this world last year.

“I don’t know why so many good people I love are leaving but I just hold on to the thought that God is God and he knows what he is doing. It is well. I just thank Him that she lived a full life and is done with the troubles of this world. Rest well Mummy.”