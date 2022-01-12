Nigerian transgender, Miss Sahhara undergoes surgery to correct mistake made during her journey into womanhood

Nigerian transgender, Miss Sahhara, has disclosed that she recently underwent surgery to correct some mistakes made during her journey into womanhood.

Miss Sahhara who was known as Clifford Oche back in Nigeria, had her gender reassignment done ten years ago.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, Miss Sahhara appealed to upcoming transgenders not to be in a haste to change their bodies but rather give their bodies time to develop into the woman they want to become.

See her posts below: