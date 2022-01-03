Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting

A Nigerian woman identified as Joy Ibegbulem has given birth to a set of twins, two baby girls, after 18 years of waiting.

Taking to Facebook on December 27, 2021, Mrs Ibegbulem thanked God for giving her a new song.

“God of the eleventh hour has shown up for us., He gave us double for the trouble. The past eighteen years of being on the waiting list wasn’t an easy journey but God has been faithful. Please family, friends and well wishers join us to appreciate this Great God for blessing my family with twins baby girls and gave us a new name/song. I am that woman that God has shown mercy”