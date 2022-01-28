Nigerian Youths Must Be Given All Necessary Support – Gbajabiamila

Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has stated that Nigerian youths are the country’s present and future leaders, and that they should be given the support they need to succeed.

The Speaker made the remarks when declaring open a public hearing on a measure to establish the National Youth Development Commission, which was held on Thursday at the National Assembly by the House Committee on Youth.

All government activities and policy initiatives, he believes, must ensure that young people can dream great dreams and achieve lofty goals.

Also Read: Obasanjo: Nigeria Needs Political Will To Manage Army Of Unemployed Youths

Advertisement

“This includes ensuring that they have access to quality education and training to develop the skills required in the modern economy,” the Speaker explained.

He added that already, a bill by Rep. Simon Karu has been designed to advance policy recommendations to establish a framework for coordinating a national strategy for promoting the social, economic, and political advancement of the nation’s youths.

Speaking further, the lawmaker asserted that for such bills, “it is a proposal that will be improved through thorough consideration and informed debate as it makes its way through the legislative process in the National Assembly.

“The youths are our nation’s present and future. All avenues for ensuring that young people have access to capital to innovate and build enterprises in every economic sector should be explored”.