Nigerians Play Dirty Politics, Can Do Anything To Get Elected –Abdulsalami

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has bemoaned Nigeria’s kind of politics, saying people do anything to be elected.

He also accused the electorate of selling their liberty and getting easily excited by sweet talks and gifts from politicians.

He stated this while speaking in an interview with Trust Television on Saturday night.

The former Head of State said ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, he expected more maturity and understanding from the politicians than just seeking power.

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023: Every Candidate Must Declare Bank Assets, Says INEC

He noted that a lot of politicians and leaders had not met the people’s expectations.

He stated, “Yes, there are some challenges in leadership but you know politics is a dirty game. And I think we are playing dirty politics in this country. My prayer is that our politicians and the electorate are aware that their actions or inaction could mar this country. We have a lot of problems; people do anything in order to be elected and unfortunately the electorate sell their liberty. They become enticed by mere talks and worldly gifts and so on.

“I hope we will now wake up and do the right thing, which we know is right, to elect people we trust that can really look after us and deliver governance as it should be.”