Kaduna construction site workers award themselves medals for good performance

Young construction workers in Kaduna state came together to appreciate one another.

The laborers who are painters gave themselves awards for a job well done, using their paintbrushes as medals.

In a video that has caught the attention of many people, they created 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions and chose winners accordingly.

