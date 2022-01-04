Nina Ivy knocks Tunde Ednut over Instagram post

Former BBNaija star, Nina Ivy has hit out at celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut over the post on his page about her.

Nina initially commented on the content of the trending music Zazu by Portable, Olamide, and Poco Lee and hinted that the song is overhyped because she seemed not to understand its lyrics.

Tunde Ednut posted her comments on his page and he got a clapback from her.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel and called out the celebrity blogger: “Someone should tell Tunde Ednut or whatever his name is to avoid me. Cos normally you don’t roll with me so don’t put me on your page little man.”

