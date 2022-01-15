Nini Flaunts Cars She Owned Before BBNaija – Photos

BBNaija’s Nini decided to show her haters that she has been driving cars way before entering Big Brother.

The star revealed that she had seven cars before contesting for the show.

The Abuja businesswoman was a contestant on the BBNaija season six edition, which aired in 2021.

On her Instagram story on Friday, Nini decided to do a throwback of her old cars.

Nini said: “So today, I want to do a throwback of my cars. Let me know your favourites.”

According to her, her very fist car was a Honda.

Nini shared pictures of the cars with short inscriptions about them, as she asked her fans if they liked any of them.

See screenshots below: