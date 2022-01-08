NLC Rejects FG’s Plan To Increase Tax On Carbonated Drinks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) opposes the federal government’s plans to raise taxes on non-alcoholic and carbonated beverages.

The position of the NLC is outlined in a statement signed by its President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, and released to journalists in Abuja.

The additional taxes were proposed by the government as a means of deterring sugar overconsumption, combating obesity, and raising funds for the 2022 budget.

However, the union believes that increasing taxes on non-alcoholic and carbonated beverages, which is one of the elements of the 2021 Finance Act, will cause citizens further difficulty.

As a result, the NLC has asked the National Assembly to alter the portions of the Finance Act that reintroduced excise levies on non-alcoholic and carbonated beverages as soon as possible.