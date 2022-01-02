NLC Warns FG Against Anti-People Policies

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) warned the federal government that all measures impacting Nigerians’ living standards must be halted by 2022 and that it will reject any attempt to inflict more suffering on the people.

State governors who are starving pensioners and workers with their pensions and the new minimum wage have been cautioned by Congress not to force them into further hardship.

This was stated by NLC President Ayuba Wabba in a new year message made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

He specifically said the labour movement was concerned about ‘’the deceit and duplicity associated with the politics of petrol price increase” by successive Nigerian governments.

Wabba said, ‘’Our argument has been that there is a limit to the imposition of hardship and suffering on the fragile shoulders of the Nigerian people.

‘’It is gratifying that amidst the deteriorating conditions of living, Organised Labour was able to rise up to ensure that the masses of our people were not completely run over by market forces enabled by the anti-people policies of government and at the whims of shylock capitalists.

‘’Still, the government is not relenting in its determination to push through further increases in the pump price of petrol and which as usual had been dubbed as “removal of petrol subsidy”.

“We have told government in very clear terms that Nigerians have suffered enough and will not endure more punishment by way of further petrol and electricity price increases.’’