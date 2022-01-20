Nnamdi Kanu denie being an IPOB member in court – FG’s counsel (video)

The lead counsel of the Nigerian government in Nnamdi Kanu’s case, has given an update after on their court outing yesterday January 19.

Recall it was reported that Nnamdi Kanu who is facing terrorism charges, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Nigerian government.

Addressing newsmen after their time in court, Magaji alleged that they were ambushed by a bail application by Kanu’s lawyers. He added that one interesting fact in the case is that Kanu is accused of being an Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) member, but he vehemently denied being a member of the proscribed group.

The lawyer appealed to Nigerians to see them through as they prove the charges against Kanu.

Watch the video below:

