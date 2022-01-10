No Rule Says Kingmaker Can’t Become King’ — Tinubu Speaks On Presidential Ambition

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed that there is no rule preventing a kingmaker from becoming king.

The APC chieftain states this on Monday while addressing newsmen, saying that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

Fielding questions from reporters after meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa, Tinubu stated that he would pursue his ambition without the title of “kingmaker”.

“About the cap of kingmaker. I have never seen the cap of a kingmaker before,” he said.

“That is the truth and I have never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country that a kingmaker cannot be a king – unless you commit murder.

“So, whatever is your attribute [of me] is your own opinion. Me, I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and story based on your own perception.”