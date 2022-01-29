Nollywood Actor Ugezu Throws Subtle Shade At Regina Daniels

Following her feud with Kayamata seller Jaruma, Nollywood actor Ugezu has indirectly thrown shade at his colleague and billionaire’s wife Regina Daniels.

Regina and Jaruma have been at odds for months after Regina was given ten million Naira to promote Kayamata, which ultimately skyrocketed.

The billionaire’s wife has openly denied using Kayamata on her husband, Ned Nwoko, claiming that the sex therapist only wanted her to deceive the public.

In an Instagram post, Ugezu stated that one of the many ways to begin mending our nation is to make it illegal for influencers to physically push others to use what they are not using.

See post below: