Nkechi Blessing Reacts After Ladies Threaten to Snatch Her Man For Supporting Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage to a Married Man

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has received threats from ladies who vowed to snatch her man.

This comes following her public support for Mercy Aigbe‘s marriage to a married man.

It was gathered that Nkechi had applauded Mercy Aigbe’s pictures with her new married lover with whom she allegedly married secretly.

Taking to the comment section, the mother of one wrote, “Yassss!!!! My own mummy and super daddy,” which trialed reactions from a female follower who promised to snatch her husband, Honourable Opeyemi, and other users who assured Nkechi of karma.

In reaction to the subtle threats, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instastory to counter the threats with a note that reads, “acid no kuku cost.”