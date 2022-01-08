Northern Govs Expect Military To Decimate Bandits Before Rainy Season -Lalong

Northern governors expect bandits to be eradicated in the region before the rainy season, according to Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong.

The Plateau governor said this in Abuja, expressing delight that the military will now be able to deploy Tucano jets against terrorists following their recent re-categorisation.

Kidnapping has grown more common in Plateau State, Lalong complained.

“Well, in terms of security, some of the issues we raised with the President last year, we’re already beginning to see progress. You’ll recall that we mentioned that we are very eager to see the use of the Tucano jets so that we can have massive engagement with all the bandits.

“Part of it was also the status of some of these bandits around and you can see that already the federal government has described them as terrorists, the military is now going to do full engagement. These were some of the issues that were raised in our communique in Kaduna.

“So, we’re already beginning to see and we’re also getting prepared in the north for such action, that’s what we’re expecting. Let us do massive action that will ensure that within the first quarter of this year, people will have hope that we’re going to live peacefully in all the parts of the north because we’re expecting these actions before the next rainy season,” he said.