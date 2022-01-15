Northerners Can’t Afford Another Buhari As President In 2023 —NEF

The Northern Elders’ Forum has expressed that the region will only vote for a competent president regardless of where he comes from in the 2023 presidential election in the country.

The NEF noted that it won’t repeat the same mistake of voting for just any candidate as done to President Muhammadu Buhari, based on sentiment in 2015.

The Forum described Buhari as a disappointment to not only the North but the entire country.

The NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the meeting of northern leaders of thought and groups held at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Saturday.

He expressed that a northerner and his southern counterpart have equal rights to vie for the nation’s exalted office in the 2023 presidential race.

He, however, said that the north would vote for a competent president in 2023 whether from the north or south, adding that the region would go for a competent ‘Nigerian president’ only.

Baba-Ahmed maintained that no northern presidential candidate should take the region for granted in the 2023 race, pointing out that that was how the region ended up with what he described as the “Buhari mistake”.