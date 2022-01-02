OAP Temi Celebrates Relocating To Lagos

OAP Temi has taken to her social media to announce she is back to Lagos.

The star celebrated her relocation from Canada to Lagos.

Temi expresses so much excitement and many of her fans welcome her.

Its unsure the reason for her relocation but many of her fans are so excited to welcome their favorite.

Some are even already asking her for dates so as to see her.

Well, she is back to her beloved country and she is ready to explore.

On December 31, 2021, Temi wrote: ”So glad I decided to get the fuck out of Canada this year. Lagos gave me the best year of my life”