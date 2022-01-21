Obi Cubana Gifts Tunde Ednut 5Million Naira And 6 Cows For His Birthday Celebration

US-based blogger Tunde Ednut is celebrating his birthday and he has been receiving so much love from fans and family.

Nigerians jubliate as another huge party is yet to take place in Abuja after popular businessman and billionaire, Obi Cubana freely gifted the star six cows to celebrate his birthday.

The blogger turned a year older on January 20, 2022 and his fans and followers flooded their social media with tons of birthday messages, well-wishes.

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that Obi Cubana gifted him six cows for his birthday party holding at Abuja.

The blogger thanked Obi for his gesture and prays for him.

In his words: “Obi Cubana just gave me 6 COWS AT ONCE for Abuja Location Ooooooooo!!! 6 COWS AT ONCE Ooo! Choooooiiiiiiiii……My God, thank God for my life Ooo….. Omo, another tears don roll down my eyes again. GOD, thank you for this love.Thank you @obi_cubanaABUJAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA COME OUT Ooooooooo on the 22nd Tunde Ednut Party at CITY PARK WUSE 2. For more information, contact @mallamyankee.”

