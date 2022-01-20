Obi Cubana Meets Lagos Hawker, Restates Scholarship Offer (Photo)

Billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has met with Ekuma Jeremiah, the young hawker, who was seen in Ajah area of Lagos giving money to inmates in the Correctional Service van.

Recall that Jeremiah was caught on camera in the Ajah area of Lagos last week giving money to inmates in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.

In the 7-second video, the hawker is seen carrying a crate of bottled water on his head while giving out some of the money he had made.

His gesture earned a widespread commendation from many Nigerians.

They applauded him for his love and generosity.

Obi Cubana during an Instagram live interview hosted by Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, offered to sponsor the hawker’s tertiary education in any institution of his choice.