Obi Cubana Shares Video Of His First Club Built In Abuja

Obi Cubana was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of theNational Drug Law Enforcement Agency for an alleged link to the illegal narcotic business before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date.

In another post, Obi Cubana shared a video of his first club built in Abuja in 2006 with the caption “showcasing what we do for a living” on Thursday, hours before it was reported that he was grilled by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug links on same day.

He shared the video with the caption; The first EVER club we built; ibiza……Established 13th October 2006!16yrs and still standing tall! If you never come here that year for abuja, you never start!! @ibizaclub_abuja @jaywonjuwonlo ……this year! Showcasing what we do for a living!”

See post below: