Odunlade Adekola Celebrates 5m Followers

Nigerian Yoruba movie Actor, Odunlade Adekola took to his wall to celebrate his 5million followers achievement on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed how he had issues with his account for about two years.

He said he was shadow banned and was stucked with 4.7million followers for about a year and his account stopped frowning.

Well, Odunlade is grateful that he finally overcame the issue and his celebration 5million family on the app.

READ ALSO: Actress Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Others Celebrate Odunlade Adekola As He Turns 45

Odun said: “Thank you so much my wonderful fans ❤️❤️❤️🙌So for about two years now I have been having issues with my Instagram account, shadow ban is one of the worst issue to face on this app , I was stuck at 4.7million followers for about 1 year, my account just stopped growing and my engagements were low. I tried everything I could for months but it dint improve then I came across @official_deepapito on Instagram , I have heard and seen massive reviews about his services and then he started to work on my account , just 2months of his magic and my account reached 5million followers . 💪❤️🙏 if you have any issue pertaining to disabled account , hacked account or shadow ban or whatsoever , contact @official_deepapito now . He’s the best plug out there . This is not an advert , I am genuinely happy

Thank you my Great People ❤️❤️🙌

Link in my bio to Enjoy Saamualajo”

See post below: