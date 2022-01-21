Odunlade Adekola Celebrates His Alleged Side Chic Eniola Ajao On Her Birthday

As his alleged side chick and colleague Eniola Ajao celebrates her birthday today, 21st January 2022, Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has lavished love on her.
Odunlade’s contribution to Eniola Ajao’s acting career is no longer news, and their strong connection has led to speculation that the two are dating, which the couple has frequently denied.
The popular actor took to Instagram to share stunning images of Eniola Ajao along with a heartfelt birthday message.
He praised Eniola Ajao in the post, calling her “attractive, lovely, a star, excellent performer, and wonderful human.”
Am not surprise about him calling her all that beautiful names, You know the man get mouth no be small .Infarct he is one of the best actors in Nollywood . There is no part he not play Babalawo, he dey, Pastor he dey, Alfa he dey. lovely husband he dey, wife beater he dey. etc etc. His acting career is in Hollywood and not certainly not Nollywood The man good for acting oooooooooo He is dey stage with Eni . Make una no worry All the same l join others to wish many more happy years ahead Eni.