Odunlade Adekola Ignores Criticism As He Showers His Alleged Side Chic, Eniola Ajao With Lavish Gifts

In the midst of being criticized for sending lovely birthday greetings to his colleague and rumored side chick Eniola Ajao, actor Odunlade Adekola has surprised her with a lavish gifts.

The celebrant shared a video of herself, her twin sister, and Odunlade dancing together at a gathering on her Instagram page.

Eniola said her birthday was terrific, and she thanked Odunlade Adekola for the lavish gift, praying that God would continue to bless him.

“This love is too much o, A massive surprise from my boss @odunomoadekola Thank you so much sir, May God Continue to enrich you” she said.

See post below: