Ogun Monarchs’ Burial Rites Law In Tune With Modern Reality – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has defended the Traditional and Chieftaincy Bill he signed recently, declaring that the law is in line with modern reality.

The law seeks to redefine the traditional institution and allow family members of the late monarch to take part in the planning and burial rites.

He stated this while speaking at the interdenominational/interfaith service held in honour of the late Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, held at the Oba Adeleye Park, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

The governor noted that the law does not stop traditionalists from performing their rites.

He stated the Ogun is blessed with traditional rulers of high repute, adding that the late Olowu was a self driven, self-made and diligent monarch who developed himself in his youthful days to be able to face the future.