Arch-Bishop Godwin Elomobor Is Dead

Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor

Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor, the General Overseer of the New Generation Bible Church International, has died aged 66.

A statement from the church said the cleric died earlier in the week after a prolonged illness and will be buried next week.

Advertisement

The statement read, “It is with gratitude to God and with heavy hearts that we announce the glorious transition of our beloved father in the Lord, Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor, the General Overseer of the New Generation Bible Church Int.



“He was aged 66 and passed on to glory on Saturday, 8th of January, 2022(about 5pm Nigerian time) 10am in Tulsa, USA after a protracted illness.



“As we mourn the departure of our dear father, we covet your prayers for the Elomobor family and the New Generation Bible Church, worldwide.



“Goodnight God’s general, Arch-bishop Godwin Imuetiyan Elomobor.”

The Church said his burial arrangement has been scheduled to hold starting from January Friday, 21st with main funeral taking place on Saturday, 22, 2021 at Flora service home, Oklahoma, USA.

The church’s statement said the bishop is survived by his loving wife, Rev (Mrs) Anthonia Oyebola Elomobor and his children.