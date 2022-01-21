How Three Siblings Drowned In Jigawa River

In what will come across as a really heartbreaking development, three siblings have drowned in a river at Kazamaki village, in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident happened when the three boys were rearing their camels. They drowned inside while swimming to cross the river.

Police Spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident to DAILY POST.

He said, “it happened on 19/01/2022 when the three boys namely, Musa Ahmad 12-year-old, Yusuf Ahmad 7-year-old and Alkasim Muhammad 14-year-old all of Kazamaki Fulani settlement in Guri Local Government Area were swimming.”

Shiisu said, “on receiving the report, the police visited the scene where bodies of the deceased were recovered from the stream and taken to Hadejia General Hospital and certified dead by a medical doctor.”

He said the corpses were released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that no foul play was suspected while the case is still under investigation,” he added.